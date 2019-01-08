LENOIR, N.C. — The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office received mixed reactions from people after it announced on Facebook it was raffling an AR-15 to raise money for the county's D.A.R.E. program.

The post, which appeared to have been taken down Tuesday afternoon after less than 24 hours online, had been reacted, commented and shared by dozens of Facebook users.

The sheriff's office said in the post it would give away a custom-built AR-15 and a Henry Lever Action .22 long rifle to two people, who must possess either a purchase permit or a concealed handgun permit.

The raffle drew three main reactions: support for the giveaway, criticism of the giveaway or criticism of the D.A.R.E. program.

NBC Charlotte reached out to Sheriff Alan Jones and the captain overseeing the D.A.R.E. program about the raffle and whether it will still happen after the original Facebook post disappeared, but the sheriff was out-of-town at a conference.

This is a developing story.

