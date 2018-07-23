CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Strong storms moved across the Charlotte area bringing heavy rain and lightning to parts of the area.

Lightning struck one house in Harrisburg, thankfully no one was hurt.

"It sounded like a sledgehammer hit the roof" said Jeff Nicholson

A wall in the Nicholson's home shows the exact spot where lightning hit. The strike did not cause a fire like most do.

The Harrisburg Fire Department found no fire damage in the house, except where the bolt struck.

Wind gusts brought down power lines in Concord and snapped trees in half in Conover.

The storms leave their mark on the Nicholson home, but left them thankful the lightning didn't strike any closer "it does make you realize that in an instant it can go up in flames real quick" said Nicholson.

© 2018 WCNC