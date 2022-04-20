Mallard Creek Elementary student struck by vehicle at bus stop

According to officials, the student was taken to the hospital but does not appear to have serious injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fifth-grade Mallard Creek Elementary student was struck by a vehicle while waiting at the bus stop Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirms.

According to officials, the student was taken to the hospital but does not appear to have serious injuries. Officials said the driver who struck the student left the scene.

