8 students, bus driver taken for medical evaluation after 'medical emergency' on bus

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan-Salisbury Schools officials are working to figure out what caused eight students and a bus driver to get sick on the bus Friday.

School officials said the bus was coming from Hanford-Dole Elementary School when there was a "medical emergency" and the bus driver pulled over at a local fire department.

First responders assisted while parents were contacted. Eight students and the bus driver were taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out. All other students on the bus were picked up by parents.

At this time, the school district said the cause of the incident has not been determined.

