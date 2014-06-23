60 students evaluated, dorm evacuated after gas leak at Catawba College, officials say

All students who live in the residence hall were asked to be checked out at a campus health center for any signs of carbon sickness out of an abundance of caution.

SALISBURY, N.C. — At least 60 students are being evaluated after a gas leak at a Catawba College dorm, school officials said.

According to Catawba College, the leak was identified after some residents of Barger-Zartman Residents Hall said they were experiencing symptoms aligned with increasing levels of carbon. The leak was later confirmed in the boiler room of the building.

Emergency officials checked and evacuated the entire building, officials said. The Salisbury Fire Department later confirmed elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the building.

All students who live in the residence hall were asked to be checked out at a campus health center for any signs of carbon sickness out of an abundance of caution, officials said.

Campus officials told WCNC Charlotte that while they anticipate clearance to the building today, the college is also making alternative arrangements for overnight accommodations on and off-campus if necessary.

Additional carbon monoxide monitoring will be installed to ensure a safe environment, officials said.

