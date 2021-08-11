All of the children were checked by Charles County Fire and EMS crews, officials say.

WALDORF, Md. — Eight Charles County elementary school students ingested marijuana-laced gummy bears, according to Charles County Fire Public Information Officer, Bill Smith.

Smith said a call came into authorities around 1 p.m. of multiple students feeling symptoms after eating gummy bears at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School in Charles County.

When crews arrived at the scene, they determined that the children ingested gummies laced with THC, which is the psychoactive main ingredient inside cannabis.

All of the children were checked out by Charles County Fire and EMS crews at the school, and none of them had life-threatening injuries, Smith said. The kids were picked up by their parents.

#Breaking: Sheriff and DARE officers (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) at C.Paul Barnhart Elementary in Waldorf after police say 8 students ate pot-laced gummy bears @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/OyNpDXZ0Pr — Delia Gonçalves (@deliangoncalves) November 8, 2021

WUSA9 could not confirm with school leaders, but multiple parents said the incident happened during lunch when a group of fifth-graders shared the gummies. It is unclear if the children knew what they were eating.

"How did it get into the school?" asked the grandfather of a kindergarten student, Robert Snyder. "Did it come from an older kid or from a kid's home?"

WUSA9 spoke to Snyder while he was waiting in line to pick up his grandson Monday afternoon.