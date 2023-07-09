Students evaluated after school bus crash in University City area

University City Boulevard is closed until 7:55 p.m. because of the crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students and a school bus driver were evaluated after a crash in northeast Charlotte on Thursday.

A school bus was struck by a pickup truck near the intersection of Oak Leigh Drive and University City Boulevard on Thursday around 5:30 p.m., according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Officials say the bus was transporting students from Mallard Creek Elementary School.

Medic says four people received minor injuries in the crash. CMS says the bus driver and four students were evaluated. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says none of the students were injured.

The crash is causing University Boulevard to be closed in the area until 7:55 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash investigation is being handled by CMPD. More information will be released when it is available.

