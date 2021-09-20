Students finally move into UNC Charlotte off-campus apartments after delay due to unfinished construction

The East Village Apartments were supposed to be ready on Aug. 22, the day before classes started. That day was pushed back twice.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several UNC Charlotte students who intended to move in back in August have finally moved into their apartments Sunday.

The apartment complex said challenges like COVID-19, material delays, labor shortage, and weather all played a part in the delays.

At the time move-in was first delayed, students were given two options: find a temporary place to stay and get an $800 gift card, or stay in a double-person hotel and continue paying monthly rent.

