Study reveals North Carolina is safer than South Carolina

North Carolina came in at 21 while South Carolina came in at 42

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Certain states keep their residents safer than others, and according to a new study conducted by WalletHub, North Carolina is safer than South Carolina.

When WalletHub measured the safest states in America, North Carolina ranked 21, while South Carolina ranked 42.

WalletHub's data sets range from the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated to assaults per capita and the unemployment rate.

However, this goes to show that how worried we feel about a threat, isn't necessarily proportional to how many people it affects, as many of these components vary from state to state.

WalletHub used 53 key safety metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the highest level of safety. These metrics were grouped into five categories:

Personal & Residential Safety worth is 40 points

Financial Safety is worth 15 points

Road Safety is worth 15 points

Workplace Safety is worth 15 points

Emergency Preparedness is worth 15 points

Vermont got the top ranking, with a total score of 68.79 while Louisiana got the lowest ranking with a total score of 31.64.



According to the study, South Carolina was given a rank of 50 as the highest number of traffic deaths per 100 million vehicles of travel under Personal & Residential Safety, compared to North Carolina, which was given a rank of 12.

North Carolina was lowest ranked on Emergency Preparedness with a rank of 43 compared to South Carolina with a rank of 36.

The Carolinas did, however, rank top 20 in Workplace Safety with North Carolina ranking 4 and South Carolina ranking 16.

