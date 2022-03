Officers said the entrance to the apartment complex is shut down and residents of the building have been evacuated.

CONCORD, N.C. — Police in Concord are on scene at Summerlin Apartments responding to a barricaded subject.

Apartment building involved has been evacuated but residents remaining in the Summerlin Apartments complex are advised to shelter in place. /MR https://t.co/cQBtK57WwR — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) March 27, 2022

Officials confirmed a SWAT team has also been called to the scene.

Police said remaining residents at the complex are advised to shelter in place.