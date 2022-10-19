Mooresville Fire gets a new therapy dog, Sully

Sully the "therapy" dog is already getting comfortable around Station 1, sitting in the front seat of Engine 1 and hanging out in his dad's gear!

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Meet Sully! The newest member of Mooresville Fire and Rescue.

The fire department posted the adorable photos on their Facebook page introducing the new pup to the community.

Sully the "therapy" dog is already getting comfortable around Station 1, sitting in the front seat of Engine 1 and hanging out in his dad's gear, the fire department shared.

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts