1 person killed, 2 injured after crash on Sunset Road Saturday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died and two others were injured after a crash in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a crash at 3:40 p.m. in the 5000 block of Sunset Road. The accident involved three vehicles, one of which was a motorcycle, CMPD confirmed.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, another person is being treated for life-threatening injuries and a third patient has minor injuries, according to Mecklenburg EMS.

Officers are still actively investigating. Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact CMPD.

