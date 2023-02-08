Supplements & Vitamins: The ones to stay away from & the ones showing positive health benefits

Consumer reports looks at everything from Melatonin to pro-biotics and more.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many people turn to vitamins and dietary supplements to improve nutrient deficiencies or general health. Are you one of them? Do they really work, or are they a waste of money, and even dangerous?

According to a survey by Consumer Reports, 60 percent of adults in the U.S. take at least one supplement every day. But do these supplements really work? It’s difficult to know whether a supplement is actually working, especially if you are making changes in medication or lifestyle at the same time.

In addition to vitamins and multivitamins, the most popular supplements Americans take to support overall health are fish oil, calcium, and probiotics.

"Research shows that taking fish oil can help reduce inflammation, that calcium supplements can help with bone health, and that probiotics can treat diarrhea from taking antibiotics. But so far, no research demonstrates that probiotics actually improve overall health," said Lisa Gill, Consumer Reports.

When it comes to supplements taken to strengthen immunity, one of the most popular is zinc. But unless you are actually zinc deficient, you’re probably getting the recommended amount by eating a balanced diet.

"There is also evidence that a diet rich in antioxidants such as berries or blackberries, pumpkin, carrots, and cruciferous vegetables may support brain health," said Gill.

Melatonin was by far the most popular supplement for sleep, and CR says there's a good reason. Taking melatonin can help you fall asleep about 7 minutes faster, and studies show it's particularly helpful for those with jet lag or sleep disorders. But to avoid interfering with the body's own natural production of it, avoid taking high doses over long periods of time.

After biotin, collagen was the second-most common supplement taken in the survey to make hair, skin, and nails healthier.