National supply shortages having local impact, hurting Charlotte businesses and food banks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For weeks, the nation's supply chains have crippled shipping ports and distribution trucks. Now, the supply chain chaos is causing problems right in Charlotte.

As a result, some businesses and organizations are asking for patience, while others are asking for help.

One of those organizations: Loaves & Fishes. Thousands of families in the Charlotte area have relied on Loaves & Fishes and Friendship Trays throughout the pandemic.

But now, with the rise in grocery prices and the holidays in sight, the need for food is growing for many. Loaves & Fishes usually gives out roughly 5,000 turkeys around the Thanksgiving holiday, but with the supply chain slow-down, the thousands of turkeys ordered in August might not make it in time.

"We're hoping they get here by next Tuesday," Tina Postel, the executive director of the food pantry, said. "It's hard to get things delivered the mass quantities that we need them."

The organization is now calling on the community for a helping hand in the form of turkey donations -- if anyone is able to pick up an extra turkey (or multiple extra turkeys), the warehouse is accepting donations.

For those wishing to donate turkeys or other food to Loaves & Fishes organization, donations can be dropped off at their warehouse at 648 Griffith Road, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The organization is in great need of the following products for daily meal boxes:

Canned Meats – tuna, chicken, salmon

tuna, chicken, salmon Canned Fruits – especially no sugar added or in juice

especially no sugar added or in juice Canned Pastas – SpaghettiOs, ravioli, etc…

SpaghettiOs, ravioli, etc… Peanut Butter

Pasta such as spaghetti, elbows, etc

The shortages -- both of food and labor -- are also impacting businesses in the area. Queen City Craft & Gourmet, near Charlotte's Ballantyne neighborhood, has been out of straws for days due to supplier issues.

Owner Charles Read said the shortages have forced him to change his menu frequently and have added an additional layer of stress for all.

"We're not getting all of our deliveries because there's not enough drivers to drive the trucks to bring us the products that we order," Read said.

The federal government is working to ease the issues, but for many, relief can't come soon enough.