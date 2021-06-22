'Continue the prayers' | Community rallies around family after tubing tragedy

As of Monday night, search crews have not found 35-year-old Teresa Villano, the final person missing after a tubing accident in Eden last week.

EDEN, N.C. — Investigators wrapped up day five of a search for 35-year-old Teresa Villano. She's the last missing person of a family of nine that went over a Duke Energy dam on the Dan River last Wednesday.

Four people died, including a 7-year-old boy. Four others survived.

Rockingham County Emergency Management ended the active search of the river before 6 p.m. Monday evening, saying they've exhausted all resources after searching a nearly 7-mile stretch of the Dan River multiple times. But they aren't giving up, hoping to bring closure to the grieving family.

The family told WFMY News 2 this week that support from strangers is helping them through their overwhelming tragedy, as they pray for answers and for closure.

"[We're] hoping that we find my sister, with life, and if not, just to give us the support and prayers for our family," said Angelica Villano.

Many in the surrounding community are stepping up to help in different ways.

"Osborne Baptist Church invited us to just have prayer and unity...in this tragic situation," said Raven Winfrey. "None of this - we wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Steve Baker. He has really spearheaded this entire thing. He has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for all of the victims."

Support is also coming from those out on the water, as search teams of volunteers put in hours and hours, trying to bring the family some peace.

"These people operate at a level that other people should strive for. They are true heroes. Each and every day of their service," said Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates. "They would like closure. Just like the family needs closure, our first responders need closure as well."

"It hurts everybody. No one wants to see a child hurt, or lost, or killed especially. It's really taken its toll on a lot of people," said Dan Riverkeeper Steven Pulliam.

After search crews packed up, he spent some time on the water for some routine work - but kept a lookout for any signs of evidence in the river.

"[I'm] trying to keep an emphasis on this stream section here, just in case," he said. "There are so many folks on the river and alongside the river here. I feel good about the eyes that have been on it."

Brokenhearted, but leaning on one another, the family says they're trying to be as strong as they can in the midst of such despair.