CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. -- The suspect accused of shooting a deputy in Cleveland County late Tuesday night was arrested in Harrisburg, police said.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, one of its deputies was shot along U.S. 74 at Bethlehem Road.

The deputy was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center-Main in Charlotte. Authorities confirmed to NBC Charlotte that the suspect was arrested in Harrisburg early Wednesday morning.

Detectives have not identified the suspect or deputy in this case. The condition of the deputy is not known at this time.

