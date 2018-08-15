CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. -- The suspect accused of shooting a deputy in Cleveland County late Tuesday night was arrested in Harrisburg, police said.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was shot twice while exchanging gunfire with a wanted suspect along U.S. 74 at Bethlehem Road around 10:30 p.m. Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman confirmed that the deputy and suspect both fired multiple shots during the exchange. The suspect was arrested about three hours after the deputy was shot.

"With body cam footage that we have, the deputy was actually shot twice," Norman said. "It's an unfortunate situation."

The deputy was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center-Main in Charlotte. Norman said the deputy is expected to be OK, but has a long recovery ahead.

Detectives have not identified the suspect or deputy in this case. Norman confirmed that the suspect was transported back to Cleveland County and was being interviewed by detectives.

