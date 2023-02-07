Suspect arrested after carjacking that ended in crash near Uptown

The suspect was found in a trash can after crashing the stolen vehicle.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in custody after a carjacking led to a crash that left a woman and a child injured on Tuesday.

An armed robbery of a vehicle was reported around 6 p.m. on Tuesday in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. A caller told authorities that an armed suspect approached the vehicle and opened the door. before pointing a gun at the driver.

CMPD officers located the vehicle on The Plaza shortly after and a pursuit began.

Officers lost sight of the car and were beginning to terminate the pursuit when they saw the car had crashed just ahead of them.

The suspect continued to drive recklessly, according to CMPD, before hitting a vehicle with a woman and a child inside near the intersection of Belmont venue and Harrill Street. Both the woman and child were transported to a local hospital. Medic said they were treated for minor injuries.

After the crash, the suspect ran from the scene but was later found hiding inside a trash can. Police arrested the suspect without incident.

The suspect's identity has not been released at this time.

