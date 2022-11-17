1 arrested after SWAT situation in northeast Charlotte

This was one of three SWAT situations in the Charlotte area on Thursday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department handled its second SWAT situation of Thursday.

Officers attempted to serve active warrants at a home on White Cedar Court on Thursday in northeast Charlotte. Upon police arrival, the suspect barricaded inside the home.

CMPD's SWAT team was called to de-escalate the situation.

Around 8 p.m., officers took the suspect into custody without incident. The suspect was wanted for charges related to domestic violence, aggravated assault, and communicating threats.

Police handled a trio of SWAT situations in the Charlotte area on Thursday. One of the other situations happened in west Charlotte where CMPD's SWAT Team was at a home attempting to communicate with a shooting suspect but left after finding out the suspect was not at the home. The other situation happened in York County and ended with the suspect's arrest.

