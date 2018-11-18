MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. -- Deputies in Mount Holly were investigating after they say a man was stabbed to death on November 11.

Authorities say the call for service came in at around 8:00 a.m., a male was suffering from an apparent stab wound to the chest. The victim was transported to CaroMont Medical Center in Gastonia where he was pronounced dead.

On November 12, the victim was identified as 30-year-old Isaac Geovanni Arawo Lorenzo.

After examination of the victim by the Medical Examiner's office, officials say they determined the victim was shot once in the chest by a firearm. The victim did not appear to have any other wounds.

Kayla Ciara Rankin, a 23-year-old in Cornelius, was arrested on Saturday, November 17 and charged with first degree murder, police say. She is currently being held in the Gaston County jail on a hold with no bond.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call Mount Holly Police at 704-827-4343 or Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

