Suspect barricaded after shooting in southeast Charlotte, police say

Police said an officer was involved in the shooting but have not stated in what capacity. No injuries have been reported.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A portion of Independence Boulevard is closed as police work to handle a barricaded suspect situation that happened after a shooting involving an officer.

The shooting happened on Krefeld Drive near E Independence Boulevard on Monday. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's SWAT unit is on the scene to handle the situation.

CMPD labeled the shooting an officer-involved shooting but did not state who the shots were fired from. No injuries have been reported, according to CMPD.

More information will be released on this incident when it is available.

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts