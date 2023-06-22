Person dead after officer-involved shooting in Greensboro

The person was taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police were called to the 100 block of Tuscaloosa Street in reference to a suspicious car in the area just after midnight Thursday.

When they arrived at the scene, they began searching the area. Moments later, an officer observed a person walking in the street.

As the officer approached, the person showed a gun.

The officer fired their gun from their cruiser hitting the person.

The officer began rendering aid until additional officers and EMS personnel arrived.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital where they later died from their injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

