x
Person dead after officer-involved shooting in Greensboro

The person was taken to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.
Credit: TheaDesign - stock.adobe.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police were called to the 100 block of Tuscaloosa Street in reference to a suspicious car in the area just after midnight Thursday. 

When they arrived at the scene, they began searching the area. Moments later, an officer observed a person walking in the street. 

As the officer approached, the person showed a gun. 

The officer fired their gun from their cruiser hitting the person. 

The officer began rendering aid until additional officers and EMS personnel arrived. 

The person was taken to a nearby hospital where they later died from their injuries. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

