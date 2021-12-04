Suspect drove through store and then ran, Charlotte police say

A witness told WCNC Charlotte that she was opening her store when the suspect jumped the median and plowed into her storefront.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a suspect who is accused of crashing into a store off of Clanton Road while running from police.

According to police, the driver was suspected of a violent crime. Police said they tried to stop the driver just before 7:30 a.m. Monday morning, but the suspect ran.

A witness told WCNC Charlotte that she was opening her store when the suspect jumped the median and plowed into her storefront.

Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.