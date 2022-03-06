13-year-old shot and killed by police officer, SAPD says

When officers arrived, they said a suspect in a stolen red vehicle backed into a police unit while trying to flee.

SAN ANTONIO — A 13-year-old is dead after being shot by a police officer on the south side early Friday morning.

Just after 1 a.m., South Patrol officers from the San Antonio Police Department responded to the 5100 block of War Cloud for reports of shots fired.

Officers arrived on scene and tried to stop a vehicle that was also reported as stolen. While an attempt was being made to stop the vehicle, police say the vehicle accelerated toward a marked SAPD patrol cruiser --- then crashed into it.

Police say a second officer feared that other officer would be hit by the vehicle, so he shot the driver, who is said to be a 13-year-old boy. The boy was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.