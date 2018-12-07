Grover, N.C. -- Kings Mountain Police, along with the SBI and Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, arrested a man accused of injuring four people in an armed robbery at a smoke shop.

The suspect, who police identified as 19-year-old Ricky Smith, Jr., was taken to the hospital after Cleveland County deputies said he wrecked his car during a chase that stretched several miles Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Alan Norman said Smith was driving in the same SUV he’s accused of stealing following the armed robbery.

“It’s a big relief,” Sheriff Norman said. “We're just happy to assist and get him off the streets of Cleveland County."

The Smoke Shop off York Road in Kings Mountain, where the armed robbery occurred, remained closed Tuesday as officers said the four people injured inside the store continue to recover.

Detectives confirmed one person was shot, two people were stabbed and one person received superficial cuts.

Debbie Paysour lives just up the road from the store, and she said violent crimes rarely happen in the town.

"I was going to get my dog groomed this morning,” Paysour said. “I was actually scared to come up here."

Deputies said paramedics took Smith to a hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained from the crash during the pursuit.

Police said they plan to charge him with multiple felonies, including four counts of attempted murder.

Once he’s released from the hospital, Smith will be booked into the Cleveland County Jail, and he’s expected to have his first court appearance Friday morning.

