Suspect charged in shooting death of 16-year-old girl from Shelby captured, authorities say

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office made the announce on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A man wanted in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting in Shelby has been captured, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.

The agency announced on Wednesday that Santana Eaves Jr., 20, was arrested by deputies and U.S. Marshals. He was wanted by the Shelby Police Department for first-degree murder in connection to the death of 16-year-old Skyteria Poston.

Officers in Shelby say they were called to a reported shooting in the area of Roberts Street and Main Street on Nov. 9 when they found Poston. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A remembrance for Poston was held the following day.

