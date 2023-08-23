Suspect shot, killed after pointing gun at deputies, Cabarrus County Sheriff says

The shooting happened Wednesday on Odell School Road in northwest Cabarrus County. The deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave.

Example video title will go here for this video

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A person was shot and killed after pointing a gun at sheriff's deputies, the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Deputies were called to a home on Odell School Road in northwest Cabarrus County around 4:49 p.m. after learning a suspect with arrest warrants for charges of possession of a stolen firearm, larceny, and breaking and entering was at the location.

The suspect pointed a gun at the deputies when they arrived on the scene, according to a release from the sheriff's office. The deputies shot the suspect in response to this. The release states that the deputies "returned fire" on the suspect, however, the release does not state whether or not the suspect fired any shots at the deputies. WCNC Charlotte asked the sheriff's office to clarify this detail, to which they responded that the investigation is active.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene after the shooting, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect's identity is not being released at this time.

The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard protocol for the sheriff's office.