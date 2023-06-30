x
Detectives looking for a person of interest after a woman was shot and thrown from a vehicle

Detectives closed a portion of Highway 321 to investigate a crime scene where a woman was shot several times and thrown from a vehicle.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincoln County detectives are investigating an incident in which a woman was thrown from a vehicle after being shot several times. It took place near Exit 28 on Highway 321 around 7:30 p.m.

An ambulance transported the woman to a hospital for treatment after a passing motorist reported the incident to the Lincoln County Communications Center. Detectives have closed a portion of the highway while investigating the crime scene. 

Officers are searching for a person of interest named Randall Lane Shropshire, a 53-year-old man from Lincolnton, NC. According to the press release, he may be in a white passenger car. 

Anyone with information on Shropshire’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Communications Center at 404-735-8202. You can also call Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

