An ambulance belonging to the Dallas Rescue squad was stolen from CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia Friday evening.

The ambulance was outside the hospital while the crew was with a patient inside the emergency room, officials told NBC Charlotte. At that time, Joshua Kyle Poindexter managed to drive the ambulance away from the hospital, officials said.

Police pursued the ambulance and later recovered the vehicle without injuries or damage.

Poindexter is being charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, and reckless driving.

