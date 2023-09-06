2 suspects arrested in connection to Gastonia homicide, police say

Both suspects are being held in the Gaston County Jail without bond.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two suspects were charged in connection to a shooting that left one person dead back in March, police said.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to Union Road near East 12th Avenue on Tuesday just before 4:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found Tyceria Larell Alexander, 20, dead from a gunshot wound at the scene. Investigators have labeled Alexander's death as a homicide.

Detectives identified 18-year-old Jontariyon Jackson of Kings Mountain, North Carolina, and 20-year-old Marquon Nixon as suspects and obtained warrants for their arrest during their investigation.

Jackson was located and arrested in the local area on May 17, according to police.

Nixon was located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and taken into custody by the Milwaukee Police Department, officers said. Nixon was extradited to Gaston County on June 6.

Both suspects are being held in the Gaston County Jail without bond.

