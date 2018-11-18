PINEVILLE, N.C. — On Sunday, November 18, at approximately 5:20 a.m., the Matthews Police Department was informed by the Pineville Police Department that Pineville officers were pursuing a vehicle with two commercial breaking and entering suspects. Police say the vehicle was heading towards Matthews.

The vehicle was described as a black Toyota Corolla with two heavyset black male passengers, according to officials.

Matthews officers then responded to the Idlewild Road area in an attempt to assist Pineville officers.

Pineville officers had last seen the suspect vehicle in the area of Stoney Trace Apartments on Stoney Trace Drive.

Matthews officers located the vehicle, which was confirmed stolen. Shortly, two individuals fitting the suspect description were also found. The individuals were detained until the arrival of Pineville officers, who then continued the investigation.

Matthews officers were not directly involved in the vehicle pursuit.

According to officials, no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Pineville Police Department at 704-889-2231.

