Patton High School evacuated after officials find 'suspicious object'

All students and staff members were evacuated to a safe location after a suspicious item was discovered on the campus of Robert L. Patton High School Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Patton High School in Burke County was evacuated after a suspicious item was found on campus Monday morning, the school district said.

All students are evacuated from the building and are at a secure location while police investigate the object to determine if it's a threat.

"The safety of our students and staff is our No. 1 priority, and we are taking all precautions necessary and following law enforcement's lead," Burke County Public Schools posted on its Facebook page.

WCNC Charlotte has asked the district for more details about this situation. Download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app for the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts.

UPDATE: PHS is releasing students for the day. Student drivers first and then bus riders and finally car riders. Parents... Posted by Burke County Public Schools on Monday, August 28, 2023

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts