No threat to public after suspicious package found at Harris Teeter in south Charlotte, police say

Officers are asking citizens to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A possible suspicious package the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating at a Harris Teeter in south Charlotte was found empty on Friday morning, officers said.

Officers said there is no threat to the public at this time.

UPDATE: The item was empty. There is no threat to the public. Officers are working on clearing the scene now. — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 30, 2022

Firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department evacuated everyone out of the store on Carnegie Boulevard, not far from South Park Mall, according to officers.

Police said there are no traffic impacts at this time.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about the situation.

Check back here as this story develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

Watch Wake Up Charlotte each weekday morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m. on WCNC Charlotte, and as always, join the conversation on social media using #WakeUpCLT!

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.