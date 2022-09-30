x
No threat to public after suspicious package found at Harris Teeter in south Charlotte, police say

Officers are asking citizens to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A possible suspicious package the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating at a Harris Teeter in south Charlotte was found empty on Friday morning, officers said.

Officers said there is no threat to the public at this time.

Firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department evacuated everyone out of the store on Carnegie Boulevard, not far from South Park Mall, according to officers.

Police said there are no traffic impacts at this time. 

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about the situation.

Check back here as this story develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

