Gastonia PD: Scene clear, deemed safe after report of suspicious package near Social Services building

Roads near the building have reopened.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The scene is now clear after authorities investigated a call about a possible suspicious package in Gastonia on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

According to a spokesperson with the Gaston Police Department, investigators searched for a possible suspicious package at the Gaston County Social Services building. GPD also investigated a second suspicious situation at the same building.

Authorities determined there was no threat and cleared the scene at 8 p.m.

E. Long Ave between N. Broad St and Dr. MLK Jr Way were closed during the investigation but have since reopened.

The FBI was also called in to assist with the scene.

GPD said they received the initial call about a suspious package at 4:13 p.m.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

Update: East Long Ave. is back open. Gastonia Police say they were looking at two locations within the DHHS campus: a suitcase near the Dr. MLK memorial and a mail dropbox. Police say both turned out to be safe. pic.twitter.com/m1mQmfSuP9 — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) October 6, 2021

