MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A suspicious package prompted an evacuation at Walmart in Mooresville on Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at 169 Norman Station Blvd.

Mooresville Fire and Police responded to the scene.

The surrounding businesses were also evacuated.

Police said bomb dogs were investigating.

People were advised to stay away from the area.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

