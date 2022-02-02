Sustainable lifestyle brand Allbirds opens new store in Charlotte

It is the brand’s first store in Charlotte and 36th globally, with locations across North America, Asia, and Europe.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Allbirds, a certified B Corp and public benefit corporation that believes in making shoes and apparel in a better way opened a new retail store and community center in South End Wednesday.

The new 2,964 square foot space speaks to the brands’ sustainable focus, which has driven its development and use of natural materials in replacement of petroleum-based synthetic fibers. Displays around the shop call attention to the merino wool, Sugarcane, tree, and other materials that its products are made of. The design of the store itself also evokes the natural world, with custom wood try-on chairs and displays, and uniquely shaped mirrors.

The store is located at 100 West Worthington Avenue and is open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

