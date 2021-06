Police have asked the public to avoid part of Mill Valley Court as they handle the situation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg police are asking the public to avoid part of a southeast Charlotte neighborhood as they work to address a barricaded person Saturday morning.

CMPD said just before 9:30 a.m. SWAT officers were on scene along Mill Valley Court, and had emergency vehicles parked along Summerfield Ridge. Those roads are temporarily closed as the scene stays active.

