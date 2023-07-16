Woman found dead, man found clinging to tree after flooding near Taylorsville

A woman is dead and a man was rescued following flooding at Duck Creek Saturday night.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Alexander Rescue Squad announced the search is over for a missing woman who was swept into Duck Creek Saturday night.

Officials said Lisa Riahi, 49, was in a vehicle with a passenger on Dover Church Road when the roadway began to flood. The two people tried to exit their vehicle while it was in the water.

The other passenger, officials said, grabbed onto a tree for about 30 minutes when someone passing by spotted him and called 911. The rescue squad was then called out to the scene. The man was rescued at around midnight Saturday evening but they could not find Riahi.

The search for the Riahi ended sometime Sunday morning when they recovered her body. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Time: 2023-07-16 03:36 UTC Event: 0 FLASH FLOOD Source: fire dept/rescue Remark: water rescue team was dispatched to dover church road at duck creek drive where two individuals were swept into duck creek. Posted by Caldwell Co.Severe Weather Net. on Saturday, July 15, 2023

This shows the true danger of flash flooding and someone is still missing around Duck Creek. Areas around Ellendale in Alexander County got 4-7"+ of rain. Look how quickly the Lower Little River rose yesterday.

This was the highest since 2017 and 18th highest on record. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/D201Rn9Ovj — Chris Mulcahy (@YOURWEATHERMAN) July 16, 2023

This is a developing situation and WCNC Charlotte is working to get you the most updated information.

