Woman found dead, man found clinging to tree after flooding near Taylorsville

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Alexander Rescue Squad announced the search is over for a missing woman who was swept into Duck Creek Saturday night.
Officials said Lisa Riahi, 49, was in a vehicle with a passenger on Dover Church Road when the roadway began to flood. The two people tried to exit their vehicle while it was in the water.
The other passenger, officials said, grabbed onto a tree for about 30 minutes when someone passing by spotted him and called 911. The rescue squad was then called out to the scene. The man was rescued at around midnight Saturday evening but they could not find Riahi.
The search for the Riahi ended sometime Sunday morning when they recovered her body. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
