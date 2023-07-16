x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Woman found dead, man found clinging to tree after flooding near Taylorsville

A woman is dead and a man was rescued following flooding at Duck Creek Saturday night.

More Videos

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Alexander Rescue Squad announced the search is over for a missing woman who was swept into Duck Creek Saturday night. 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.

Officials said Lisa Riahi, 49, was in a vehicle with a passenger on Dover Church Road when the roadway began to flood. The two people tried to exit their vehicle while it was in the water. 

The other passenger, officials said, grabbed onto a tree for about 30 minutes when someone passing by spotted him and called 911. The rescue squad was then called out to the scene. The man was rescued at around midnight Saturday evening but they could not find Riahi. 

The search for the Riahi ended sometime Sunday morning when they recovered her body. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Time: 2023-07-16 03:36 UTC Event: 0 FLASH FLOOD Source: fire dept/rescue Remark: water rescue team was dispatched to dover church road at duck creek drive where two individuals were swept into duck creek.

Posted by Caldwell Co.Severe Weather Net. on Saturday, July 15, 2023

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, just download the free app.

This is a developing situation and WCNC Charlotte is working to get you the most updated information.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Related Articles

WCNC Charlotte’s Wake Up Charlotte has the latest news and weather from the WCNC Charlotte morning team. Watch all the latest stories from the Wake Up Charlotte morning team in the YouTube playlist below and subscribe to get updated when new videos are uploaded.

Before You Leave, Check This Out