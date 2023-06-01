Swimming advisory at Lake Norman cove lifted

Hundreds of gallons of sewage spilled into the lake on Sunday.

LAKE NORMAN OF CATAWBA, N.C. — The no swimming advisory was lifted for the cove nearest Torrence Chapel Estates Circle in the eastern part of Lake Norman in Cornelius on Thursday.

The original no-swimming advisory was lifted after a damaged pipe spilled hundreds of gallons of sewage into the lake on Sunday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services, the 460 gallons of sewage seeped into the lake's cove when a private contractor was performing horizontal drilling and damaged the pipe. Officials said the pipe has since been repaired, which stopped more sewage from spilling into the waterway.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services has been monitoring the water quality in that area until bacteria levels were deemed low enough to be safe for humans.

"Since this cove on Lake Norman is used for recreation, it is important to inform residents of the discharge and advise against swimming in the impacted area due to the potential risk to human health," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services' Water Quality program manager Rusty Rozzelle said when the no-swimming advisory was first issued.

For those who want to stay informed of swimming advisories in Mecklenburg County, sign up for text alerts by texting the phrase MECKNOSWIM to 888-777.

