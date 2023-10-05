The Swinging Bridge at Grandfather Mountain has officially reopened

The bridge was closed for two months for a renovation project.

LINVILLE, N.C. — After a walkway renovation project spanning two months, the Mile High Swinging Bridge and Linville Peak have reopened at Grandfather Mountain.

The renovations were to replace stone and cement work around the bridge. The popular bridge offers a 360-degree panoramic view of the mountains from up high.

Visitors have to work a little bit to get the view -- the bridge must be accessed by first driving a two-mile scenic road up the mountain and then climbing 50 stairs (or taking an elevator to access a level walk.)

Access to the bridge is included in admission tickets to Grandfather Mountain.

Today is the day! After a two-month walkway renovation project to replace the stone and cement work at either side of... Posted by Grandfather Mountain on Wednesday, May 10, 2023

