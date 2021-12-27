Popular Charlotte food truck broken into on Christmas

Tacos Rick-O said they are working with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to identify the suspect.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tacos Rick-O, a popular Charlotte-based food truck, shared on social media that the truck was broken into on Christmas Day.

According to a post on Instagram, the food truck had closed for Christmas so employees could spend time with family. When they returned to the truck, they found it had been broken into, with a security camera in the truck capturing the moments.

Tacos Rick-O said the person stole roughly $500. Tacos Rick-O said they are working with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to identify the suspect, anyone with information is encouraged to contact CMPD.

