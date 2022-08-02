Task force aims to take legal action against companies behind robocalls

NC Attorney General Josh Stein is one of the leaders of the group.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Attorneys general from around the country are looking to take down robocalls and the companies behind them.

On Tuesday, Josh Stein, North Carolina Attorney General, announced that an Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force was forming with all 50 attorneys general. Stein, along with two others, is leading the movement.

The task force is investigating gateway providers accused of allowing foreign robocall traffic through the United States telephone network. So far, 20 investigative demands have been directed to 20 entities.

According to Stein, gateway providers are in charge of ensuring that traffic coming into U.S. phones is legal, however, many illegal robocalls are going unnoticed. The task force suspects this is being done intentionally for higher revenue.

The National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center estimates that over 33 million robocalls are made to Americans every day.

Robocalls can claim that individuals have had their private information stolen, that they have pending arrest warrants, and other fraudulent practices. An estimated $29.8 billion was stolen through robocalls in 2021.

This is not the first time Stein has taken action against companies allowing robocalls to come into the United States.

In January, Stein announced he was suing Articul8, a telephone service provider, for, "facilitating illegal and fraudulent telemarketing calls and robocalls that targeted millions of people in the United States and hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians."