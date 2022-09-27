Taste of Charlotte, Pink Cupcake Walk postponed due to predicted impacts from Hurricane Ian

The festival and fundraiser walk/run to help families facing breast cancer are now happening just a week later.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular Charlotte food festival and accompanying charitable run/walk event are pushed back by a week because of expected impacts from Hurricane Ian.

Organizers for the Taste of Charlotte Festival made the announcement on Tuesday, pushing the festival dates from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 to Oct. 7 through Oct. 9. The times for the festival remain largely the same: 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8, and 11 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 9. The festival is still happening at Truist Field.

Additionally, the Pink Cupcake Walk which supports Charlotte-area families facing breast cancer is similarly impacted. It is still set to start at 10 a.m. and end at 10:30 a.m., albeit on Oct. 8. The one-mile walk/run is still set to happen at Truist Field, allowing participants to get their steps in around the baseball field before the festival opens up that day.

Festival Update

We're not going to let Hurricane Ian ruin the party. Enjoy all the mouthwatering bites, a HUGE selection of beer and wine, non-stop live music, and family activities a week later.



New Dates & Hours

Oct. 7, 11am - 11pm

Oct. 8, 11am - 11pm

Oct. 9, 11am - 4:30pm pic.twitter.com/l3I9QFK5xt — Taste of Charlotte Festival (@TasteCLT) September 27, 2022

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm, hitting Tampa and St. Petersburg the hardest. Already, the storm ripped through western Cuba early on Tuesday after about 50,000 people were evacuated, and meteorologists with the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) warn the warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico will only help intensify it.