YORK COUNTY, SC — The York County Sheriff's Office reports a man is accused of firing a gun at a vehicle on I-77 during a possible road rage incident Thursday night.

According to deputies, York County Deputies received a call at around 11:30 p.m. about a possible road rage incident off I-77 at Exit 77. The victim told York County Dispatchers the suspect fired a shot toward the direction of their car.

A short time later, Deputies located and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle on I-77 northbound, when a pursuit began. Deputies caught up with the car after the suspect crashed on the exit ramp to Woodlawn road in Charlotte, NC.

The suspect, a 17-year-old, was taken to the hospital CMC-Main in Charlotte. The car the suspect was driving was reported stolen and a handgun and drugs were found in the car. He is also wanted out of Georgia for aggravated child molestation.

The York County Sheriff’s Office is also in the process of obtaining warrants on the suspect.

© 2018 WCNC