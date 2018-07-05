FORT MILL, S.C. -- A teenager is accused of pointing a gun at two other juveniles at the South Carolina Strawberry Festival in Fort Mill Saturday.

According to Fort Mill police, a 14-year-old boy confronted another teenager with a handgun. During the same incident, the teen suspect also pointed the weapon toward another juvenile who was with the victim.

The teen suspect was taken into custody a little while later.

The suspect, whose identity was not released because he is a minor, is at the York County Detention Center and was charged with two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm and a count of second-degree assault and battery.

