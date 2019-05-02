CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized with serious injuries following an attack at Vance High School, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Police said the assault happened in a parking lot of the school between 8 a.m. and 2:22 p.m., although the report states the crime wasn’t reported until 6:30 p.m.

According to the police report, three suspects used a blunt object to assault the 15-year-old. The boy was taken to CMC Huntersville with serious injuries from the assault, police said.

No suspect descriptions are given in the report, and CMPD said no arrests have been made as of Tuesday.

James Jenkins, who has a granddaughter at the school, said he visibly sees security at the school but also warns his granddaughter not to take part in any confrontations.

“She’s not going to get involved in stuff like that,” Jenkins said. “She’s not going to stand around and watch fights because she knows what can happen.”

If you have any information about this incident, contact CMPD.