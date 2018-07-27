CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Inside a Charlotte, NC hotel room Jennifer Danko explained to her son, Ali. The two would drive up to a restaurant in Davidson at 2pm and start eating at 5.

This has become a routine for the two ever since a dream was born inside a hospital room where Ali was surviving cancer for the second time.

To pass the time Ali would watch cooking shows, and soon he had a favorite 'Parts Unknown' Staring Anthony Bourdain.

"As I started getting more addicted to watching it I fell in love with how Anthony Bourdain himself would go and meet people and experience new things." said Ali Danko.

"It became my mission to make that happen." said Mom Jennifer.

To get it going the family set up a Go Fund Me page, and something unexpected happened. Anthony Bourdain donated $4,000 himself, but it got better. Famous New York Chef Jose Andreas had the two over for lunch and then reached for his iPhone.

"Watch this. So he takes out his phone and says Hey Siri, FaceTime Anthony Bourdain. I was like shock, Anthony Bourdain picks up he's like what's up? We just started talking I want you to come to New York." said Ali.

Tragically they would never meet. Bourdain took his own life while filming overseas. Still, Ali says he will press on and follow in his mentor's path.

"Food definitely brings people together."

The Virginia family hopes to travel to Charleston, SC this weekend to try shrimp and grits.

