CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a teen in the shooting death of another teen in west Charlotte early Sunday morning.

CMPD responded to a call of a shooting in the 1500 block of Clanton Road just after 1:00 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found 18-year-old Jamie Bright with a gunshot wound.

Bright was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic. A source told NBC Charlotte that Bright was a member of the Harding University football team that won the state championship in 2017.

Jermarion Worthy, 17, is charged with Bright's shooting death. CMPD said Worthy stayed at the scene and after being questioned by CMPD, the teen was charged with murder.

CMPD said Bright and Worthy knew each other.

