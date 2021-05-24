Teen charged with kidnapping 5-month-old in Greensboro also facing charges in deadly Winston-Salem shooting

Winston-Salem police said the 15-year-old is connected to the kidnapping Friday night involving a 5-month-old in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A teen arrested in a deadly Winston-Salem shooting is also connected in the case of a kidnapping involving a 5-month-old in Greensboro, according to police.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said the teen along with another juvenile were both involved in a deadly shooting Saturday at the On Your Way Mart on East 12th Street. The shooting left Donald Bernard Lowery Jr., 35, dead.

One of the teens is charged with first-degree murder and is in a juvenile detention center.

The other 15-year-old is charged with firing a gun into an occupied vehicle and first-degree kidnapping. He's also charged with larceny of a stolen vehicle.

Winston-Salem police said the 15-year-old is connected to the kidnapping Friday night involving 5-month-old, Nora Grant in Greensboro that later resulted in an Amber Alert over the weekend. Greensboro police Chief Brian James said the child's mother went inside the gas station convenience store with one child but left Nora in the Volkswagon sleeping while she asked for directions.

She was later found abandoned outside Colony Apartments in Winston-Salem by two men. Nora was found with no blanket or car seat behind the dumpster at the complex off Highland Avenue.

Winston-Salem police said the Greensboro Police Department will also pursue additional criminal charges against the teen involved in her kidnapping.