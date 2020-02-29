CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teenager has died two weeks after a four-wheeler accident in northwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The accident happened February 15 shortly before 6 p.m. CMPD officers responded to a single-vehicle collision near the 5600 block of Stardust Drive.

Officers at the scene found a 14-year-old who was involved in the accident.

Police believe he was operating a four-wheeler on private property while under adult supervision, when he drove onto a nearby property where the four-wheeler rolled over and he was ejected. He was not wearing a helmet at the time, CMPD said.

He was taken to the hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries.

On February 29, he died due to his injuries from the accident.

He was identified as Amari Ford. His family has been notified of his death.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169 or leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

